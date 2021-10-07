American Horror Story recap: Mamie knows best when it comes to aliens

Sarah Paulson stars as Mamie Eisenhower in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

Last week’s episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature gave viewers their very first look at the alien storyline.

This week, we find out more about the special deal that President Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) struck with the aliens and why he eventually had no choice but to agree.

Palm Springs 1963

Episode 8 of AHS: Double Feature opens with Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower playing golf. Because what else are you supposed to do after striking an apparent treaty with the aliens?

Turns out, he opted to allow the aliens to do their little experiments on humans rather than let the Russians get a turn. For the aliens are a dying breed and they can’t settle on Earth because of germs and such.

Instead, they will do their experiments until they are successful (RIP Amelia Earhart) and the US will just be thankful a handful are dying rather than their whole country. Plus, they got techie gifts that were merely the icing on the cake.

However, Ike is no longer the president and word on the street is that the new guy in charge, a certain Kennedy (Mike Vogel), just can’t be trusted with the secret they have.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When a secret meeting with the old president and the new is organized, Kennedy still thinks this is all about the Russians. So, imagine his surprise when Ike hands him the old Top Secret file all about the aliens?

To say Kennedy is p*ssed is an understatement. But, as Ike points out, it was a bad choice all around.

Turns out the whole Marilyn Monroe conspiracy theory was right

You’ve all heard the rumors about how Marilyn Monroe (played by Alisha Soper in AHS) was killed off because she knew too much, right?

Well, according to American Horror Story, this is absolutely true because Kennedy doesn’t broach the subject of aliens with his wife, opting to tell his lover all about them instead.

And, it turns out she had a little alien abduction when she was younger, so is all for telling the rest of America about them.

it doesn’t take long for Richard Nixon (Craig Sheffer) to find out that Kennedy knows and alerts Ike, so I guess that explains how Kennedy got shot as well.

And, when he finally is killed, Ike is somewhat horrified even though he should know it was that or word getting out about the aliens. His wife, Mamie (Sarah Paulson), has no such qualms and gives him a stern talking to about the “good of the country” because she loves all that microwave goodness that the aliens have provided.

And, it turns out, this has been an ongoing issue between the pair since the aliens arrived. Ike really did want to tell US citizens all about what was going on but Mamie would have none of that so enlisted Nixon to talk some sense into him.

Plus, Nixon figured it was a short-term problem anyway. Once they had all of the alien technology they could simply use it against the aliens, right?

Considering what is happening to the characters in the present-day storyline, I feel like this is not how it went down at all.

The aliens also figured out pretty quickly that the humans might try something like this and took possession of Mamie’s body to really drive it home to Ike that he has no choice in the matter.

And that’s how the aliens got the okay to use humans as alien baby incubators.

Meanwhile, in the present-day…

Jamie (Rachel Hilson), Kendall (Kaia Gerber), Cal (Nico Greetham), and Troy (Isaac Powell) are all frantically heading off to see Jamie’s OB-GYN because their collective pregnancies have seemingly advanced overnight to the point where they all have obvious bellies.

They are keeping all the pregnancies bar Jamie’s a secret from the doctor though in the hope that they can find something out about what’s going on.

Kendall thinks it has something to do with the sawn-in-half cows they come across and everyone else is all too panicked to come up with any other solution.

When they get there, the doctor immediately becomes concerned with the ultrasound and leaves to get a second opinion. While she’s gone, Kendall checks out Troy’s belly with the ultrasound machine and confirms he is definitely pregnant with a little alien baby.

In the meantime, a black van and men in black have turned up, so we all know what that means…

They quickly kill the OB-GYN and then take the group captive.

Alien breeding farm

When Kendall wakes up, they are all floating in the air with tubes attached. A woman with her face covered talks to her and when Kendall won’t calm down, she performs some sort of magic on her that makes her obey.

Then, Kendall is shown later sitting at a table while someone called Calico (Leslie Grossman) shoots the sh*t with Steve Jobs (Len Cordova).

Jamie, Cal, and Troy turn up after that and they all catch up on things. While they all try and work everything out, Calico joins the conversation.

She’s an annual subscriber to the alien baby farm but, mostly, people are a “one and done” deal.

Which makes you wonder, what happens after the baby is delivered?

This is not as comforting as it's supposed to sound. #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/3ICw1PWtHX — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 7, 2021

Calico won’t say with any clarity so I am calling it right now that the four of them won’t make it out of here alive.

Troy, however, can’t reason beyond trying to figure out how the baby will come out of him, not that he won’t be alive afterward.

The people running the joint quickly step in and shut that sh*t down, though, and Troy is calmed down by way of what looks like a taser before he is taken away.

Breathe…hee hee whoo whoo…hee hee whoo whoo #ahsdoublefeature pic.twitter.com/OREeHr8Tgt — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) October 7, 2021

Episode 8 of American Horror Story then ends with the reveal of a hybrid alien/human (played by Angelica Ross) that tells Troy that everything will be okay and to not think about what happens beyond the birth — of which Troy is very much about to go through.

Viewers will have to tune into the next episode of AHS in order to find out more. However, I am betting that baby will likely burst out of Troy like some sort of f**ked up gender reveal party gone wrong.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.