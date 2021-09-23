American Horror Story: Here’s who died in Episode 6

Promo image for Season 10 of American Horror Story. Pic credit: FX

Episode 6 of FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature was a rough ride. Well, for everyone except Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and Ursula (Leslie Grossman), it seems. Moral of the story? Never trust a 9-year-old vampire.

While there has been a bounty on the Gardner’s heads for some time now, the ante was well and truly upped when Chief Burleson’s (Adina Porter) body was found floating in the bay.

This saw Harry (Finn Wittrock) panicking and Ursula devising a survival plan.

But, who survived the carnage?

Belle Noir and Austin Somers

Episode 6 of American Horror Story was the last installment of the first part of Double Feature. Now, as Season 10 moves into part two, none of the characters will be returning, which gave the writers open slather on who got to live and die.

First off, the reigning supreme vampires, Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) and Austin Somers (Evan Peters), looked set to survive the season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, it seems that no one can survive Ursula’s cunning. She used some fake black pills to lure the vampires who were failures to the home of Belle and Austin.

Here, they broke through the windows and quickly killed the duo in a feeding frenzy.

Frances Conroy as Belle Noir and Evan Peters as Austin Somers, as they appeared in Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

The Gardners

While this was going on, Harry and Alma hid under the table and The Chemist (Angelica Ross) took Baby Gardner away to safety until Ursula came to the rescue and killed all the bald-headed vampires.

But, this didn’t mean that they all survived.

Once they were safe, Harry was still insistent that they stop taking the black pills.

It likely came as no surprise to viewers when Alma responded by killing her dad and drinking his blood.

By the end of the episode, both Alma and her baby brother were the only surviving Gardners.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong stars as Alma Gardner, as seen in Episode 3 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

Everyone else

I’m going to make the assumption here that Ursula survives the carnage she created at a screenwriter’s lecture.

While there, she enticed everyone to take the black pill as a quick way for her to work out whether or not there were any talented vampires among the group. Spoiler alert, there was not and they all went on a bloody rampage in the streets.

Ursula was not seen after this point but, let’s face it, that woman is canny and likely got out of there before anything serious went down.

Angelica Ross as The Chemist and Leslie Grossman as Ursula star in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

The Chemist also survived. She was seen at the very end of the episode with the Gardner baby in the back of her car. She decided it was time to move on to a new location and, potentially, work on creating a pill that would see the both of them living forever.

Needless to say, a multitude of talentless vampires died during Episode 6 of AHS: Double Feature. In addition to this, Alma fed on a random hustler guy that Ursula brought her for lunch. There were also many civilian casualties as well.

Finally, the musical prodigy, Rory (Benjamin Papac) was introduced toward the end of the episode. However, because he was competition for Alma, he quickly became her victim.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.