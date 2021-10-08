American Horror Story Episode 9 spoilers: Marilyn Monroe is killed by aliens?

Alisha Soper stars as Marilyn Monroe in Episode 9 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

Episode 8 of American Horror Story: Double Feature delved into the treaty between humans and aliens.

After aliens attacked Earth, it was discovered that they were a dying breed, and the president was pretty much railroaded into signing the deal after his wife, Mamie (Sarah Paulson) was possessed by one.

Now, let’s take a look at what will happen in Episode 9.

Episode 9 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 9 is titled “Blue Moon.” The synopsis is below.

“An unexpected visitor arrives at the White House and reveals the details of a very horrific plan.”

The synopsis gives very little away but leaves viewers wondering who this “unexpected visitor” will be that turns up at the White House. Some suspect this might just be Mamie possessed by the alien but the trailer could also allude to someone else.

Of course, the second part likely alludes to further details of the alien/human treaty that was eventually enacted by President Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower (Neal McDonough).

Episode 7 jumped between the present-day and the earlier original invasion by aliens. Within the past events, the episode also showed two older storylines.

One was the retired president as he passed on information to President Kennedy. The other dealt specifically with how Ike came to agree with the aliens regarding the treaty.

Thanks to this, viewers already know that Ike will agree to the treaty. However, the finer details have not yet been revealed — although, we can all pretty much guess at them thanks to the alien babies now growing inside of the present-day characters.

Promotional image for American Horror Story: Double Feature shows aliens experimenting on humans. Pic credit: FX

New trailer for Episode 9 of AHS: Double Feature

The episode also delved into what really happened to John F. Kennedy (portrayed by Mike Vogel as Jack Kennedy in AHS) and hinted at the possibility that Marylin Monroe’s death was also a result of the aliens. Now, the trailer for Episode 9 seems to confirm this.

Marilyn is shown standing by an open window. A hand without fingernails touches her on the shoulder and she is startled by what she sees when she turns around.

It is not confirmed that Marilyn will die in this episode of American Horror Story. But the fact that there are plenty of conspiracy theories about her demise in real life, seems to lean the storyline toward killing her off because she knew about the aliens, something that was revealed in the last installment of AHS.

The trailer also gives a few other tantalizing details of what fans can expect to see.

It looks like Calico’s (Leslie Grossman) backstory will be explored further.

Along with this, viewers potentially get their first look at who the “unexpected visitor” could be.

Cody Fern enters at the end of the trailer but does not give his name. According to IMDb, he is listed as portraying Valiant Thor and fans can make of that what they like until Episode 9 drops.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.