Absentia Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

With Absentia recently releasing a third season back in July, many viewers are now wondering if there will be a fourth on the way.

The way the final episode wrapped up made it seem like things could end there, but fans of the show would love to see a new twist for FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic).

Here’s what we know so far about Absentia Season 4 happening on Amazon or another network.

Here's what we know so far about Absentia Season 4 happening on Amazon or another network.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Absentia?

As of this report, there has been no renewal or cancelation announcement for Absentia on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s possible that the series will end with the way it did in the Season 3 finale, or that Amazon has yet to announce a renewal.

The show appears to have its fans, but it’s tough to tell how viewership was for Absentia Season 3 as Amazon hasn’t released any numbers.

Back on Aug. 28, series writer Will Pascoe live-tweeted his thoughts about a Season 3 episode as he hosted a watch party with viewers. In his final tweet for the viewing party, he mentioned he had some writing to do but didn’t indicate if it was for Absentia. Several Twitter replies seem to be asking for that fourth season, though.

As soon as we know any details, we’ll update them here with regards to Absentia Season 4.

Release date latest: When does Absentia Season 4 come out?

The first season of Absentia had 10 episodes and premiered on Sept. 25, 2017, on AXN. A second season, also consisting of 10 episodes, arrived on AXN on Mar. 26, 2019.

The third season came out even quicker on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon released the 10 episodes back on Jul. 17, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many TV show productions to postpone initial plans, although some have been able to work safely in various areas. Since there’s no renewal news, there doesn’t appear to be any Absentia production at the moment.

If Amazon’s planning to renew for a fourth season, it seems possible it could arrive sometime in the summer of 2021, similar to how Season 3 came out this past July.

Absentia Season 4 cast updates

If the show returns for a fourth season, one would hope that the key cast members will return for their roles.

That would mean Stana Katic (Castle), who has played the role of the protagonist, Emily Byrne, a woman who goes missing as she’s hunting a serial killer.

One would think Matthew Le Nevez would return for his role as Special Agent Cal Isaac since he is Emily’s love interest. The two of them could team up for more adventures.

Also, it’s possible to see other central cast members return, including Patrick Heusinger as Special Agent Nick Durand and Patrick McAuley as Flynn Durand.

As soon as any updates arrive for the fourth season, including renewal, cancelation, or cast details, we’ll have them here.

Absentia Season 4 spoilers

The show has involved Emily Byrne’s disappearance and re-emergence after tracking a serial killer. She has very little, if any, memory of what happened when she turns up six years after being declared “dead in absentia.”

In addition, her life has been turned upside down. Her husband is now remarried, and her son doesn’t seem to have much memory of her. Add in the fact that Emily is a murder suspect, and it made things interesting from Season 1 through Season 3.

The third season brought some major resolutions to the story for Emily. She was able to expose corrupt Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen (Natasha Little).

Emily also faked the deaths of her former husband, Nick, and her son to help hide them, while creating a new identity of her own.

She ends up going off the grid but was able to let Special Agent Cal Isaac know what she’s up to. Cal, who has been Emily’s romantic interest, shows up to see her in the final episode.

Viewers see Emily has blonde hair and works at a cafe. She carefully slips her room number and key card to Cal with his drink coaster. Cal smiles as he sips his drink. Viewers watch Emily walk out of the cafe and down the road, removing her wig and putting a hood over her head as she smiles. The credits roll.

With that ending, the show may have served up the series finale and tied things up neatly.

That said, it’s always possible to create something new involving Emily, Cal, her family, and some nefarious individuals. Stay tuned as we await word on the fate of Absentia Season 4 from Amazon!

Absentia is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video with Season 4 TBA.