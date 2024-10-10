5 best horror movies to watch on Netflix during spooky season

As Halloween draws near, Netflix is rolling out a lineup of spine-chilling films perfect for a night of scares.

This October, horror enthusiasts can look forward to a mix of new releases and classic favorites, each bringing a unique flavor of fear.

From supernatural thrillers to intense psychological dramas, there are various options to set the mood for the spooky season.

Titles like Evil Dead Rise promise gory thrills, while A Quiet Place: Part II keeps audiences on edge with its eerie silence and suspense.

Meanwhile, fans of slashers will appreciate the latest installment of Scream, which delivers both nostalgia and fresh terror.

With these and other selections, Netflix’s horror offerings will surely make this Halloween one to remember.

From supernatural thrills to classic slasher revivals

One of the most anticipated releases this season is Evil Dead Rise (2023). Directed by Lee Cronin, the film reinvents the classic franchise by relocating the eerie action from the woods to a high-rise city apartment.

The story follows a mother possessed by a sinister entity, turning a family gathering into a terrifying battle for survival. Evil Dead Rise has been praised for breathing new life into a beloved horror saga​ with its relentless pace and gruesome twists.

For those who prefer tension-filled thrillers, A Quiet Place: Part II (2021) offers a heart-pounding experience. Directed by John Krasinski, this sequel continues the story of the Abbott family as they navigate a world where deadly creatures hunt by sound.

Starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, the film is known for its nerve-wracking suspense and impeccable sound design, which keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. A mix of high-stakes survival and emotional depth make it a perfect choice for a Halloween movie night​.

Another compelling option is Scream (2022), the latest chapter in the iconic slasher series. This film revives the small-town horror of Woodsboro, where a new killer adopts the infamous Ghostface persona. Featuring original cast members like Neve Campbell and fresh faces like Jenna Ortega, the film balances nostalgia with contemporary scares.

Its blend of self-aware humor and classic slasher elements continues the legacy of Wes Craven’s original vision, appealing to long-time fans and new viewers alike​.

A classic Stephen King adaptation and a slasher trilogy is on Netflix

For those seeking psychological terror, Gerald’s Game (2017) is an unsettling adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film tells the story of a woman who becomes trapped in a remote cabin after a tragic accident leaves her handcuffed to a bed.

As she confronts her traumatic past and eerie visions, the tension mounts in this confined, claustrophobic setting. Gerald’s Game has been lauded for its intense atmosphere and exploration of inner fears, offering a more cerebral horror experience​.

Rounding out the list is the Fear Street trilogy, which delivers a mix of slasher and supernatural elements across three time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the films explore a town plagued by a centuries-old curse, with each installment revealing more about the sinister forces at play.

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s books, the trilogy offers a modern twist on classic horror tropes, making it a binge-worthy choice for the season. Its combination of nostalgic ’90s references and gruesome scares makes it a favorite among horror enthusiasts​.