Netflix horror queen Kate Siegel stuns in vintage black gown

Kate Siegel stole the show on the red carpet for the premiere of HBO Max’s The Time Traveler’s Wife. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Siegel is definitely in the running for being Netflix’s horror queen with her appearances in horror and thriller series, but she was practically royalty on the red carpet for HBO Max’s premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Although the 39-year-old actress tends to star in many films and series directed and/or written by her husband Mike Flanagan, she took on the role of Annette DeTamble for The Time Traveler’s Wife. Annette is the mother of the mysterious time traveler, but we’ll stop the details there to prevent any possible spoilers.

The Haunting of Hill House actress stunned in a sleek black gown paired with a feathered black jacket. She wore her hair parted mostly center and out of her face, showing off her large gold earrings.

The dress slowed all the way down to her feet, her toes barely peeking out from under the skirt and it’s safe to say that the actress did the vintage Galliano dress justice, and vice versa.

See Kate Siegel stun on the red carpet

Sharing a couple of shots from last night’s premiere, Kate wrote, “can I travel back in time to last night?” before tagging her stylist and makeup artist, noting that her jacket was from Magda Butrym, her hair was styled by Mandy Lions with Judy Chin doing makeup, and her earrings came from Title of Work.

She added at the bottom of the caption, “It really takes a village, and I’m lucky to be surrounded by the best.”

In the second photo, she tagged Albright Fashion Library, who shared some additional shots of the actress in the vintage gown.

Although it’s almost release time for The Time Traveler’s Wife, Kate Siegel’s work is far from finished. She and her husband are working on at least one upcoming series for Netflix.

Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel’s upcoming shows

Kate was spending her time back and forth between New York and Vancouver to film The Time Traveler’s Wife as well as her husband Mike’s new Netflix series, The Midnight Club.

According to Entertainment Weekly, filming is done for both shows, but as of now, The Midnight Club doesn’t have a release date yet.

The two have worked together for films such as Oculus, Hush, and Gerald’s Game as well as Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and now The Midnight Club.

Kate is set to star in Mike’s upcoming adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher alongside former costars such as Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Carla Gugino, and many more. Joining the cast is Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, a new and surprising addition to these horror series.

The Time Traveler’s Wife launches on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, May 15, and will be available to stream on Sky Atlantic with NOW from Monday, May 16.