Best 15 horror movies on Netflix (August 2021)

What are the best horror movies on Netflix?

When sitting down to find a movie on the streaming giant, there are so many great and not-so-great horror movies to choose from that sometimes it is hard to figure out which one to trust with your valuable time.

The good news is that there are plenty of great horror movies to choose from.

Whether you are looking for a scary slasher movie, a haunting ghost story, or something more realistic and terrifying, there is something here for everyone.

Here is a look at the best horror movies on Netflix as of August 2021.

Updated in August 2021: Every month, Netflix makes huge moves and deletes many films from its library, replacing them with more. This means some of our choices leave, with more great films coming in to take their place.

The good news is we are here to replace those that disappear and replace them with new options, so the list is always updated.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Renny Harlin directed the horror movie Deep Blue Sea in 1999 and it has since become a cult classic.

The movie focused on an underwater facility that conducted scientific research on sharks, trying to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. What resulted was giant, genetically engineered sharks that began to rampage through the facility.

The cast carried this movie, with LL Cool J in an early acting role as the chef and Thomas Jane as the shark wrangler. It even had Samuel L. Jackson get eaten by a shark.

Clickbait (2018)

The horror movie Clickbait arrived in 2018 as a social satire about the pressure of social media on young people.

The movie features a popular social media sensation who loses her status as the top person on a volgging site to someone who has cancer.

However, once someone starts to stalk her, she regains her top status and she doesn’t want the police to solve the crime because she enjoys the renewed popularity.

The movie received positive reviews and won the Best Feature award at the Starburst 2019 Fantasy Film Awards.

Army of the Dead (2021)

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s new horror movie as he leaves the superhero genre and moves back to the zombie genre.

Snyder gained his earliest acclaim with the remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead and that horror movie proved to be a fantastic addition to the zombie genre.

In this new Netflix movie, Snyder has the zombie genre kept in one place, as all the zombies are in Las Vegas, surrounded by a wall keeping them contained.

However, when a team is put together (with Dave Bautista as the lead) to go in and steal money from a casino vault, they learn the zombies have developed intelligence and are ready for a fight.

Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese made a genre movie with Shutter Island, a horror-thriller that plays with the viewer’s expectations.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo are two special agents sent to Shutter Island to investigate a disappearance at a mental asylum for the criminally insane.

As they investigate, things take a turn, and they believe something supernatural might be to blame.

With Scorsese at the helm, the movie is a masterclass, and everyone involved leads the audience on a twisting and turning masterpiece.

The Strangers Prey at Night (2018)

In 2008. The Strangers was a surprising addition to the home invasion movie, one of the best of its subgenre. It took 10 years, but a sequel came.

Unlike the original, which was a tense home invasion horror movie, the sequel, Prey at Night, was more stylized and went for the more retro look.

What resulted was an entertaining horror movie, another surprise entry for the franchise.

The three masked strangers are back and killing once again. While seen as a critical disappointment, horror movie critics delivered almost universal praise.

Insidious (2010)

James Wan (Saw, Aquaman) directed the horror movie Insidious, based on a script by his Saw partner Leigh Whannell.

In the movie, Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne are a couple whose son falls into a coma. After three months, the couple realizes something might be haunting their house and tormenting their son.

They move, thinking that will fix the problem, but the haunting follows them and they realize it is their son who is possessed, so they call in a psychic to try to save his life.

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring hit Netflix in February 2021. The movie is based on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, a real-life couple who investigated several cases throughout the years.

In the movie, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson played the Warren’s as the couple goes to a small farmhouse to investigate a possession.

They realize there are problems there, but the Catholic Church won’t authorize an exorcism unless they can prove it.

The movie had a sequel, also hitting Netflix in February 2021, and spin-off movies as well.

Apostle (2018)

Apostle, released in 2018, has some powerhouse talent behind the movie.

First up is director Gareth Evans, best-known for one of the best action movies in modern movie history in The Raid (2011). He directs Dan Stevens, best known for Marvel’s Legion from FX, in this period horror film.

Stevens is a man who travels to a remote Welsh village in 1905 to rescue his sister from a mysterious cult. If this sounds a lot like the classic The Wicker Man, you are on the right start to understanding what this disturbing horror film is about.

Eli (2019)

Eli is a Netflix horror movie from 2019 about a young boy who suffers from severe allergies.

His allergies are so bad that he can’t go outdoors, so his mother takes him to a secluded medical facility to help cure him.

At first, it is a nice change since he can take off his bubble suit and actually physically embrace his parents. However, things take a turn for the worse when he begins to experience supernatural phenomena.

With the treatments extremely painful, Eli begins to suspect the facility is trying to hurt him and not cure him. The movie’s ending is twisted and dark, and it has one of the better horror finales on Netflix.

It Comes at Night (2017)

Released in 2017, A24 released the movie It Comes at Night, a movie about a ravenous disease that wipes out a lot of life on the planet.

The movie focuses on one family, Paul, his wife Sarah, and their teenage son Travis. They live in their cabin deep in the woods for safety.

When Sarah’s dad contracts the disease, they kill and burn his body. However, they are not safe because a stranger shows up the next day.

When the family ends up trusting this man, it marks the beginning of the end of them. This movie is one of the more disturbing movies on Netflix and is not a movie to watch if you want a happy ending.

The Ritual (2018)

Released on Netflix in 2018, The Ritual was a film that took a familiar horror movie trope — a group of friends head out into the woods — and turned it into a terrifying horror film.

The movie starts with five friends planning a trip that never happened. When one of them dies, the other four head out together to finally fulfill the plans in honor of their friend.

However, things go wrong when they fall asleep in a cabin, and when they wake up, they realize they are lost, and a monster might be in the woods, tracking them.

1922 (2017)

Stephen King wrote the short novella 1922 in 2010 and included it in his short story collection Full Dark, No Stars.

As with many King horror tales, this story introduces a man who does the unthinkable and has to live with the consequences for the rest of his life.

In the Netflix horror adaptation, Thomas Jane stars as Wilf, a farmer who lives in Nebraska with his wife and teenage son. When his wife threatens to leave and take the boy with her, Wilf convinces his son to help him kill her, and they throw her into a well.

However, as in many King stories, the dead never remain gone for long.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Gerald’s Game is based on a Stephen King novel from 1992 about a husband and wife who go to a remote cabin for a vacation. When their sex games go wrong, the wife finds herself alone and hunted by something.

In 2017, Netflix released the original horror movie based on the novel with Carla Gugino as Jessie and Bruce Greenwood as her husband, Gerald. When Gerald ends up dead following a heart attack and Jessie is handcuffed to the bed, things get scary since no one knows where they are.

However, something is outside the cabin, and it knows Jessie is in there.

Before I Wake (2016)

Before I Wake is a Netflix original horror movie by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep).

This film tells the story of a family who takes in a foster child after their son dies by drowning in the bathtub. However, soon Cody starts to see things and allows the couple to see their dead son again.

As with most horror tales like this, the sights are not gifts and come with an ominous and deadly threat to not only the child but the couple who took him in.

Kate Bosworth and Thomas Jane lead the cast.

Hush (2016)

In 2016, Mike Flanagan was back with another Netflix original horror movie in Hush.

The idea here was simple and very, very scary. A woman lives in a remote cabin in the woods alone. When her friend is murdered as she leaves after visiting, the killer sets his sights on the woman in the cabin.

However, she is both deaf and can’t speak, and the killer decides to torture her in a deadly game of cat and mouse, one where she is not willing to go down without a fight.