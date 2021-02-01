The Haunting of Bly Manor creators are adapting The Midnight Club into a Netflix series

Cover for Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club book. Pic credit: Simon Pulse

Netflix just announced the cast of the upcoming horror series The Midnight Club. The new series will be created by The Haunting of Bly Manor duo Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy.

What is The Midnight Club?

The Midnight Club is an upcoming Netflix horror series based on a book with the same name. This Christopher Pike novel follows a group of horror-enthused hospital patients who regularly gather to tell spooky stories.

The book is well-acclaimed. It has been rated on Goodreads by over 4,000 readers and currently sits at 3.82 out of 4 stars.

The summary of the book is:

Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die, was home to the Midnight Club–a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others . . . from beyond the grave.

The series is expected to be a horror drama, balancing the group’s unfortunate lives and their love for the paranormal.

Who is cast in The Midnight Club?

Netflix sent out a fun tweet to announce the cast of The Midnight Club. The names of the cast members are written on the spines of a collection of colorful books in a creepy font, emulating R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps.

Wanna hear a scary story?



Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (the brains behind The Haunting of Hill House) are turning one of Christopher Pike's most beloved novels into a new Netflix series.



Meet the cast of The Midnight Club! pic.twitter.com/YCVjxGuKWF — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2021

The cast includes notal horror movie actors, Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Samantha Sloyan (The Haunting of Hill House, Hush), Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street), and Aya Furukawa (The Cabin in the Woods).

As well as; Matt Biedel (Narcos: Mexico, The Umbrella Academy), Broadway’s William Chris Sumpter, Annarah Sheppard (Midnight Mass), TikTok personality Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods), Adia, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

Who is Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy?

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy recently worked together to create the horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor for Netflix.

Flanagan served as the creator and director, and Macy was an executive producer.

While both series already demonstrate Flanagan’s talent to tell chilling stories, he has also created the movies Hush, Oculus, Before I Wake, and Gerald’s Game. He is best known for his supernatural and psychological horror movies.

Trevor Macy founded the independent production company Intrepid Pictures which has produced a great many of Flanagan’s movies. The two have partnered with Netflix in a multi-year contract to provide them exclusive content.

The Midnight Club will stream on Netflix.