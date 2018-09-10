Who plays Lucas on Days of our Lives, and is he leaving the show?

Lucas Horton has been on Days of our Lives for 25 years. He came to Salem as Lucas Roberts, but now he has taken on the name of his father as he discovered his ties to the town and the power families who live there.

Who plays Lucas?

Bryan Dattilo has held the role of Lucas Horton for the entire duration the character has been on screen.

Days of our Lives officially introduced the character in 1993, and since then he has only had a brief hiatus of two years in the 25 that Lucas has been used on Days of our Lives.

One of the most important storylines for Lucas on Days of our Lives has been his recurring battle with alcoholism. This has led to some incredibly serious situations, some of them even life-threatening.

His relationship with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is another one of the most pressing issues in his life. When he arrived in Salem back in 1993, she was there and their relationship bounced back and forth for quite some time.

His mother disapproved of her, and in retaliation he changed his last name to reflect his father’s instead of hers.

What is Lucas up to now?

Currently, Lucas just found out that he may have a child with crazy Bonnie (Judi Evans). This is all going to unfold in the coming weeks as spoilers indicate the baby storyline will gain steam this week and move forward.

Is Lucas leaving Salem?

Back in June, Bryan Dattilo tweeted a cryptic message which Days of our Lives fans took to mean something about him exiting the show.

25 years. 2 months. 12 days. And 4 hours. Good run. Thanks to my Days family and fans. Enjoy Lucas while you can. — Bryan Dattilo (@Bryan_Dattilo) June 13, 2018

However, while it looks like Lucas may be taking a break from acting — like he did from 2010 to 2012 — a permanent exit from the show has certainly not been confirmed.

Stay tuned to Days of our Lives to find out what happens with Bonnie and the baby! Lucas may get more than he bargained for this time around.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.