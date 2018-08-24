Who is Cassandra on General Hospital? Jessica Tuck returns

Cassandra Pierce appeared on General Hospital last year when her ties to a mysterious Port Charles resident were unearthed.

Jessica Tuck originated the role back in 2017 and has continued to play her on a recurring basis. Cassandra Pierce was last seen when she went comatose after being injected by her own powerful drug concoction.

The WSB took her away and she remained comatose and in their custody at a medical facility until recently. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) was kidnapped in order to lure Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) in to treat Pierce after she was intercepted by an unknown person.

General Hospital viewers may recognize Jessica Tuck. She played Megan, Vicki’s (Erika Slezak) daughter on One Life to Live. The storyline was a touching one as Megan died at a young age. She made a handful of appearances on the show after her death as an angel version of her character.

Now that Cassandra Pierce has returned to General Hospital, she is engulfed in a mystery about who her abductor is. Anna and Finn are working to find out who is holding them while trying to convince her that she will be set free instead of being taken back into the WSB custody.

Her connection to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has raised a lot of red flags. She is a drug lord and he assisted her in shipping her products. Could he be the one who has paid to have her abducted and woken up? He does know all about Finn and his medical expertise after all.

It is unclear how long Cassandra will stick around on General Hospital, but her reappearance has fans speculating it won’t be just a quick visit.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.