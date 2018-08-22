General Hospital spoilers: Finn thinks fast and Jason worries about Carly

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 23, 2018, reveal that there is cause for concern in Port Charles.

Jason (Steve Burton) is worried about Carly (Laura Wright) and everything she is going through. The burial of Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby and her stint in the mental health facility. Now, she is worried about the body under Charlie’s and how it could lead to the demise of her husband.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) is distracted. It was revealed that his twin brother is alive, but there have been questions about whether or not the man on screen is Kevin or if it is his brother Ryan. General Hospital fans have plenty of speculation about what is happening, but it looks like there is more to come with this bit of information.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) are still at an unknown location. Whoever took them needs Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) revived, but why? Of course, they are going to encounter the unknown and it looks like Finn will have to think fast before something bad happens.

With everything coming to a head in Port Charles, some secrets will be revealed, changing everything that some of the residents thought they knew.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.