Stefan is a newer addition to Salem, only being added to Days of our Lives recently. He was woven into the storyline as Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) son who wasn’t known about until 2017.

It has been a little over a year since the character debuted on Days of our Lives and already, the character has been recast. Viewers are wondering about the change and what happened, though the reason behind the switch isn’t exactly clear.

What happened to Stefan on Days of our Lives?

When Stefan DiMera debuted back in December 2017, it was Tyler Christopher who brought the role to life. His dark and mysterious demeanor was welcomed and though his evil misdeeds caused a lot of friction, there was something to be said about the character.

Viewers recognized Tyler Christopher from his time as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. It was a role that shot him into the spotlight and when he left, there was outrage over killing off the prince.

Several months ago, it was announced that Tyler Christopher would be exiting the role of Stefan DiMera just as quickly as he originated it. After a little over a year in the role, he said goodbye to the mysterious and slightly evil character, choosing to move on with his life.

Who plays Stefan DiMera on Days of our Lives?

Just recently, Brandon Barash took over the role of Stefan DiMera from Tyler Christopher. The two were once co-stars on General Hospital. Barash played Johnny Zacchara, the mobster’s son who was quite the ladies’ man.

So far, the reception has been warm. Some viewers have already expressed their preference for Brandon Barash in the role of Stefan over the originator Tyler Christopher.

Where this is headed remains to be seen and details about how long Barash plans to stick around Salem have been kept under wraps.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.