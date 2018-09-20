Tyler Christopher out on Days of our Lives, Brandon Barash takes over

Days of our Lives actor Tyler Christopher is out on the NBC sudser, with General Hospital alum Brandon Barash taking over the role of Stefan DiMera. This DOOL recast is a surprise for viewers but there is hope that Christopher expected to return in the future.

According to Daytime Confidential, the move is temporary, with Christopher apparently taking a leave from the soap for personal reasons.

There are no details yet from the network nor either actor about what the personal reasons might be. DOOL fans are aware that Tyler Christopher underwent surgery on his left arm back in April.

The Days of our Lives star shared news of his surgery with fans on Instagram. It was the second surgery for Christopher, with the first being in 2005.

At the time he made light of the situation, saying, “Phase 1 to rebuild my left arm.”

Of course, this is not the first time that soap fans have mourned the exodus of the talented actor. Prior to his stint on DOOL, he starred as Nicholas Cassadine on ABC’s General Hospital.

Viewers were caught unaware when his contract negotiations with the soap could not be resolved, and the character ended up being thrown from a high window, into the crashing waves below. Alas, the body was never found!

Does this portend a return to GH by Christopher? It’s too early to speculate, but DOOL showrunners might be wondering the same thing. One thing is certain, DOOL fans will surely miss the handsome actor for however long he might be away.

It’s worth noting that the casting change comes just as Stefano’s onscreen obsession, Abigail, will also be changing. Marci Miller is set to depart the role with Kate Mansi returning to take up where she left off when she departed the soap and Miller claimed the role.

The soap films months in advance and at this time the timing of Christopher’s last airdate and Barash’s first appearance are not known.

Barash made a name for himself playing junior gangster Johnny Zacchara on GH where he met Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and the two share a daughter together.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.