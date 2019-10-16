The Young and the Restless: What Lola’s medical crisis could mean

If Lola isn’t pregnant on The Young and the Restless, what in the world is wrong with her? Could it be that she’s headed down a dangerous path to a health crisis related to her liver transplant or something worse?

By all appearances, it seemed that Lola (Sasha Calle) could be about to tell Kyle (Michael Mealor) to get the nursery ready soon after the honeymoon.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) found her light-headed and queasy, definitely not a good sign for a professional chef. Abby demanded to know if her star employee is pregnant, but Lola informs her baby planning isn’t in the cards just yet. Still, what else could have her feeling this way?

Later, she almost faints and Theo (Tyler Johnson) helps her out. He really is everywhere these days, isn’t he?

Kyle is summoned, and before the couple leaves, Theo apologizes for being himself and wants to be friends again. Of course, he has no idea Kyle just told Lola he’s an inveterate player and he doesn’t trust him as far as he can throw his mousse.

After getting a pregnancy test on the way home, the moment of truth arrives for Kola. Are they parents to be?

Nope. Both are fine with the results. Lola thinks she has a bug, and Kyle leaves.

If she isn’t pregnant, then what’s causing her symptoms? Could it be complications from her liver transplant, courtesy of Summer (Hunter King)? At the moment Kola is at a turning point, with Kyle looking to make his mark in the business world and Lola beset by mysterious signs that could spell trouble.

Will her strange condition turn out to be serious or nothing more than a cold bug?

That remains to be seen, but one thing seems certain—Theo is on the case!

He takes it upon himself to leave her some chicken soup, a gesture that she finds touching and sweet. Uh oh, Kyle probably wouldn’t feel the same way.

Will Theo take advantage of Lola’s condition to worm his way into her life?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.