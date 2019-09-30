The Young and the Restless: Theo’s shocking transformation could lead to trouble

The Young and the Restless fans have been watching the do-over of Theo (Tyler Johnson) as he proves himself to be human and not just a party vampire, but to what end? Is it possible that TPTB plan on presenting viewers with a love quadrangle consisting of Theo, Summer (Hunter King), Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle)?

Is this even a good idea? Theo was a wild card, a pretty party boy who livened up the atmosphere with his hair and snark.

We already have a buttoned-up company man, Kyle. Apparently, Kyle was once as wild as Theo in their younger days.

In case you missed it, Theo shared a tender moment with Summer in the park as she cried about grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden). He relayed that he still mourns his father, a stern man who was as square as Theo is an octagon.

Summer was impressed with his vulnerability, but it didn’t end there.

Later, he encountered Kyle’s wife Lola in the kitchen. She cut herself on a knife and the sight of a drop of blood caused him to faint dead away.

She teased him when he came to and these two shared genuine chemistry. I’d say more than she and Kyle ever have.

They bantered back and forth, and when Lola promised to keep his secret about being afraid at the sight of blood, she smiled at him like she’s never done at the sight of Kyle.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that this week a bombshell falls on Kyle. Just when he thought he was in line to take over Jabot, his dad Jack (Peter Bergman) throws a ton of bricks at him.

This news could change everything for him and Lola, and Summer will be there to pick up the pieces for him.

Will Theo be there to pick up the pieces for Lola?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.