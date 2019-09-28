The Young and the Restless week ahead: Shocking bombshells and revelations change lives forever

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week promises a ton of soapy torment lathers up the lives of several Genoa City citizens. One by one, characters learn that the great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) isn’t dead, while one prodigal son hits the pavement in a most unflattering fashion.

You will not believe how Adam (Mark Grossman) reacts to the epic revelation that the dad he thought he had killed is alive and well, and playing chess.

Dressed all in black, the black sheep confronts Victor and drops a bombshell that you will not believe—it’s the exact opposite reaction than fans would have expected!

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) fidgets as the news of his future is read aloud by the grating Hilary look-alike. What does Amanda (Mishael Morgan) have to say concerning the lump sum that Katherine allegedly left to Devon? Over two billion smackers are up for grabs and a group has assembled around Devon to hear the new and improved truth about the will. What we can reveal is that one of these individuals will be named the real heir to the fortune, and it isn’t who you think!

More jaw-dropping news hits the pavement across town at Jabot. Jack (Peter Bergman) is back from his vision quest in Sedona, and his good news means bad news for Kyle (Michael Mealor).

“I’m looking forward to my new position as your right-hand man,” Kyle tells Jack. Not so fast! Is Kyle about to join Lola (Sasha Calle) in the kitchen slinging hash instead of swiveling around in the big-boy chair?

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) bombshell news. How she reacts is stunning given the fact that Nick has pulled the wool over her eyes and lied to her face about one of the most important events of the decade!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.