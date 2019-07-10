The Young and the Restless: Victor joins Dina at the memory care facility?

The Young and the Restless fans are witnessing the beginning of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) rumored demise. His doctor told him, and he told his family, that the side effects of his blood disease treatment could confuse and incapacitate him. Shockingly, it’s happening! Or is it?

This week, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) dined out and he complained about the waiter not bringing the check. Oops, his signed copy was right in front of him. Nikki played it off, but Jack (Peter Bergman) was lurking and couldn’t wait to blab that something is wrong with Victor.

Really, forgetting such a little thing like that? Who hasn’t forgotten where the car keys are, or why they entered a room? Miniscule stuff like this happens all the time — something fishy is going on here!

That’s because a master con is quite possibly being played. Wouldn’t it be just like Victor to fool everyone into thinking he’s losing it only to play out a major plan of revenge and comeuppance? Yes, it is vintage Victor.

To what end you may ask? There are thousands of reasons why Victor would pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, not that The Mustache needs a reason to do anything, mind you.

Right now, Victor is being outsmarted by the cherished son that he wanted to continue his legacy. Victor tracked Adam (Mark Grossman) down so that he could hand over the reins to his mini-me. Adam flat-out rejected Victor’s offer to run the family empire. Nobody puts Victor in a corner, and no one tells him no.

Can you imagine how outraged Victor was at this ungrateful act? What if Victor has a master plan to get back at Adam, and along the way, anyone who crosses him? Feigning to be forgetful invites any and all comers to take advantage of him, like Jack, who is salivating at the prospect of something being wrong with his nemesis.

After Victor’s “episode” the two titans of industry talked about Dina (Marla Adams) being in a memory care facility. Could this have been a major clue as to Victor’s next move, literally?

If Victor really wants to convince everyone that he has lost it, he will check himself into Dina’s facility. It’s a perfect ruse! Victor pretends to be incapacitated, and his enemies strike, never seeing the trap that Victor has so masterfully laid out.

If this is what’s really going on, Victor will have the last laugh, once again.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.