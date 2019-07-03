The Young and the Restless: What disease does Victor Newman have?

The Young and the Restless fans have fresh cause for concern about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) health after today’s episode in which his condition was discussed among the family. What exactly is the Newman patriarch experiencing as he faces down a life-threatening condition?

Victor is suffering from Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, a rare and life-threatening blood disease. While it is not an automatic death sentence, there is abundant cause for concern.

This condition results in increased fatigue and weakness, shortness of breath, hard to treat infection, blood clots, and severe headaches. Viewers have seen Victor tired and weary lately, but he is doing his best to beat this disease.

The malady affects red blood cells and it has been indicated that Victor might benefit from a bone marrow transplant. In the meantime, he has been offered an experimental treatment, although it sounds as if he could be incapacitated as the treatment goes on.

Today, Victor tells daughters Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he is undergoing the procedure because past treatment was not effective. Both girls are upset and worried, but Victor has come through a tremendous amount of trauma and drama in his impressive lifetime. He tells the girls not to worry and they admire his strength.

But, they are surprised when they learn that Victor told Nick (Joshua Morrow) of the situation before telling them! In fact, these two had a sweet moment when the truth came out, and it’s a tremendous step forward as they have buried the hatchet in light of Victor’s illness.

The girls offer their support and undying love, and Victor is heartened by their response.

Later, he and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) go to the town carnival for some laughs, but the talk turns ominous as they dance around the topic of his possible death.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.