The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John’s cause of death ruled accidental

The cause of death for The Young and the Restless’ Kristoff St. John has just been revealed. According to TMZ, the soap veteran died last month from heart disease, as stated in an L.A. coroner’s office report.

His death was categorized as accidental, and hypertrophic heart disease is listed as St. John’s official cause of death.

Hypertrophic heart disease is a condition that often goes undiagnosed. The medical malady is one in which the heart has a hard time pumping blood effectively.

According to the report, there are no additional factors listed which may have contributed to his death.

Kristoff was 52-years old when he died February 4 at his home in Southern California. Kristoff’s son Julian tragically committed suicide in 2014.

Kristoff starred on Y&R since 1991 and during that time racked up nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his role as Neil Winters.

St. John won 10 NAACP Image Awards during his esteemed career.

Y&R will air tribute episodes to both St. John and his alter ego Neil, in April.

Former Y&R stars Shemar Moore (Malcolm), Victoria Rowell (Drucilla) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary) will all participate in the on-air tribute.

Moore will reprise his role as Neil’s brother Malcolm on April 25-26.

The show’s storyline addresses St. John’s sudden and tragic death and begins on April 23 when Neil’s loved ones learn of his unexpected death. In response, his family and friends gather together to mourn and reminisce about the patriarch of the Winters clan.

In addition, on April 29, Rowell and Morgan will appear as themselves in an hour-long tribute described as similar to the tribute done for the late Jeanne Cooper (Katherine).

This episode will feature both former and current Y&R actors as they share their memories of St. John. The special episode will also include clips of St. John’s most memorable moments in his time on the series.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.