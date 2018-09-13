The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s brother arrives but will he verify Jack is a brother from another mother?

On The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may be uber powerful, but he’s about to find out that he’s not omnipotent! In what could be the most shocking development to happen in Genoa City ever, we’re about to find out if Victor and his archenemy, Jack (Peter Bergman) are siblings!

But first, his known brother, Matt Miller (Richard Gleason) is about to pop up to complicate matters. Next Thursday, September 20, Matt will appear and participate in what has become the ongoing saga of Jack’s paternity.

Poor Jack was blindsided when he found out that John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) is not his biological father. His mom Dina (Marla Adams) is suffering from Alzheimer’s and has been no help in determining who her real baby daddy is. Through the last few months, poor Jack has gone from thinking he could be Phillip Chancellor’s (John Driscoll) son, to the gruesome realization that he could be Neil Fenmore’s son. The latter scenario would be especially vexing since it would mean Jack had personal relations with two of his known half-sisters. Yikes!

Yes, Dina got around back in the day! Alas, both of those possibilities have been nixed, one through a DNA test on dug up bones, and one through blood type comparisons. The latest twist in this fascinating whodunit now has Victor’s dad, Albert implicated as the sperm donor so to speak!

You do not want to miss what Matt Miller has to say about this whole can of worms next week! Will he confirm or deny Jack’s claim to fame?

Eagle-eyed fans may recognize the handsome and talented Gleason from his previous turns on the now-defunct soaps All My Children and One Life to Live.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.