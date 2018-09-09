The Young and the Restless paternity bombshell: Jack and Lauren are siblings?

The Young and the Restless fans better brace for impact: Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) paternity mystery could be solved as soon as Monday. If an explosive reveal is correct, Neil Fenmore (Jim Storm) is Jack’s dad. Wait, this means Jack and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) are brother and sister. Not to mention Jack and Jill (Jess Walton) too!

Jack’s paternity hunt is picking up steam. He realizes that Dina (Marla Adams) is fading fast and may not have much time left. For this reason, he’s chosen to move back into the Abbott mansion, a big step for him since he left in anger and disgust weeks backs.

Learning that John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) was not his father hit him hard, especially since the gruesome bombshell was announced in front of a packed theater gathered to celebrate his mother’s life!

Smilin’ Jack thought he was on to something when he had a bone to pick with the late Phillip Chancellor (John Driscoll)! Believe it or not, it seemed for a hot minute that the business titan was his pop. But after robbing the poor man’s grave, yes you heard correctly, a DNA test proved otherwise.

Friday’s Y&R Cliffhanger gave way to a shocking Monday episode preview in which Jack and Lauren look at an old photo that contains several men, one of which may have sired Jackie boy.

Jack points to one and claims that man may be my father. Lauren gasps as her father is also in that photo. This is all kinds of crazy because if true, these siblings have way more knowledge of each other than they should if you know what I mean!

We can tell you with certainty that a soaptastic conclusion is reached Monday about the tense bombshell facing Lauren and Jack. Are Jack and Lauren, who have been, erm, intimate in the past, related?

Tune in Monday Y&R fans and you will find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.