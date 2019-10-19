The Young and the Restless spoilers: The shocking return of two fan faves stir the pot

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week reveals that while a couple of contentious mysteries are moving forward, their conclusions are anything but a done deal.

Adam (Mark Grossman) finally breaks himself away from Vegas while an absent resident returns to a shocking scenario.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is frantic as something has happened to Connor. He has been having a difficult time after the sudden reemergence and departure of his dad, Adam.

Tantrums and acting out have left his loved ones at their wits end trying to help him, but an MIA dad may be the only solution. Where in the world is he?

He’s right beside Nick (Joshua Morrow) as a distraught Chelsea calls to say that Connor is at the hospital.

Elsewhere, the hole that Jack (Peter Bergman) left when he stepped away from Jabot continues to engulf the bickering twosome he left in charge. Kyle (Michael Mealor) confronts Billy (Jason Thompson), who has made a miraculous recovery after attempting to murder Adam and an apparent brush with DID.

Next week, these two reluctant co-heads butt heads when Kyle feels he needs to keep proving himself to Billy and thinks he is waiting for his rival to fall on his face. Billy does not disagree!

Lily (Christel Khalil) pops back up in Devon’s (Bryton James) life as his financial empire is circling the drain. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) suggests he needs to talk to Lily about his newfound mess.

The million-dollar question is how Lily will react to seeing someone who looks exactly like the sister-in-law she killed and went to jail for.

Will she be the one to expose Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) real agenda and restore order to her brother’s life, or will she return true to form and start fighting with the new lawyer, just as she did with Hilary?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.