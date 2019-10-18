The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lily returns, Amanda drops a bomb, and Nick acts rashly

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that there is a ton of unrest swirling the highways and byways of Genoa City as anger and impatience reach epidemic proportions.

What in the world has the denizens acting out so close to November sweeps? Let’s not waste another minute dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

The huge mystery that emerged when Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) came to town continues to roil the main participants. For her part, the Hilary look-alike looks to put a few facts in order. Will she tell the truth, or is her agenda bigger than anyone initially realized?

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) does not handle his emotions well. Far from being the calm, cool, collected cucumber that he normally is, the business scion has a major eruption. What or who is behind the loss of cool?

You will never believe the answer!

Elsewhere, Jill (Jess Walton) continues to keep her ear to the ground. In so doing, the force of nature discovers something utterly shocking.

Meanwhile, don’t count the Newman family out! Adam (Mark Grossman) may not want to be a part of the fun bunch, but that doesn’t mean they have forgotten all about their favorite black sheep.

Next week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will put a plan in motion to smoke out his baby brother. At the same time, what he finds may be too much even for him to handle.

You don’t want to miss Friday’s cliffhanger episode when a familiar face returns to town. What brings Lily (Christel Khalil) back to the scene of the crime so to speak?

We can’t spill all of the beans, but you may be surprised by who she drops in on first!

Where in the world are Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) headed with their Abbott family project?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.