The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sasha Calle debuts as Lola Rosales

The Young and the Restless fans will soon learn a lot more about the mysterious Rosales family when Sasha Calle debuts as Lola Rosales. She is the younger sister of contractor Arturo (Jason Canela) and police officer Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

All we know for sure about Lola is that she likes to leave her bras on Arturo’s couch! Amused fans will remember that one of on again/off again couple Arturo and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) most heated arguments came when she found a bra nestled among the couch cushions and jumped to all the wrong conclusions.

Arturo explained that it was his sister’s and after a phone call in which Lola confirmed the embarrassing news, that was pretty much the last we heard of her until mysterioso Rey arrived in recent days, stirring up all kinds of trouble, including asking to see Lola.

In real life, Calle is a talented singer/songwriter, which has fans speculating that the Latin bombshell will have a storyline with the newly-widowed music producer Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Canela and Vilasuso joined the sudser this year, and fans are speculating about how far and wide the Rosales family reach will extend into Genoa City storylines. For better or worse, there has a been a bit of fan chatter about the three new characters that comprise the Rosales family, in light of high profile stars leaving or being fired.

Veteran Mishael Morgan recently left after her character Hilary was killed off, and this week fan outrage hit a high note when it was announced that 40-year veteran Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) was let go.

The young and talented Sasha Calle is a Boston native and after graduating from high school in Florida, she relocated to L.A. to pursue an acting career. She attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.