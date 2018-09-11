The Young and the Restless shocker: Doug Davidson fired!

The soap world has been rocked by the news that Daytime Emmy Award winner Doug Davidson is no longer playing Paul Williams, a role he’s had for 40 years on The Young and the Restless.

Last night the actor was responding to tweets about CBS’s The Young and the Restless when he dropped a bombshell in response to a fan asking about his status.

It seems so https://t.co/JGHl1xLMwD — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

What in Hades gives with this spectacularly shocking news? At this time there is no official word from the network and details about the exact circumstances of his departure are sparse.

But fans and Davidson’s fellow actors including, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) are retweeting the disbelief and disappointment regarding this unbelievable news.

The 63- year old California native also tweeted that the show’s producers are “going in a different direction,” and “They are doing away with history,” while acknowledging that, “It does hurt, to be honest.”

It does hurt, to be honest https://t.co/zApmhzIS44 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

The always-anticipated ratings are down and executive producer, Mal Young has taken flack for installing a brand new Hispanic family onto the scene while making cuts from the ranks of fan faves.

While it remains to be seen if Young’s changes alter the rating race, one thing’s for certain — The Young and the Restless fans are mighty mad this morning and angry soap fans are are not to be trifled with!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.