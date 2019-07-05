The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack seeks info on Victor, Paul questions Phyllis, and Chelsea can’t catch a break

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that a boatload of fun continues to rock the waves in Genoa City. What in the world do your favorite characters get up to as summer rolls along? Let’s start dishing all of the delicious dirt that’s fit to print!

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has been at the core of The Young and the Restless for decades. Is it possible that he is finally leaving the airwaves?

Rumors of his demise have been circulated many times in the past, but the titan of the industry has always emerged more powerful than ever.

But this time might be different. Victor has a rare blood disease with no known cure. The only hope is a newfangled treatment with terrible side effects. What’s not to like?

His family is on his side (mostly), but the same can’t be said for his enemies! Jack (Peter Bergman) knows that Victor is unwell, thanks to Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) loose lips. Will he use this information against his arch enemy?

Jack goes on a mission to find out more about The Mustache’s ailment. The million dollar question is, does he want to help him or harm him?

Paul (Doug Davidson) returned to his desk not a moment too soon. What would a day on the beat be without having to question one of his oldest friends? Paul gets to do this a lot since everyone is his friend, and some, like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), are shady.

He puts the screws to her, but will she break or laugh? You never know with Red!

Adam (Mark Grossman) has nerves of steel, and he is using them to pursue Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Never mind the fact she doesn’t want him, she’s already got a husband. Well, that’s what she says, but deep down Adam knows these two are meant to be together. What latest outlandish stunt does he pull to win her back?

Just when you thought you knew everything about Adam, he will surprise you!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.