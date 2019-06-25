The Young and the Restless spoilers: Eva LaRue debuts as Celeste Rosales

Soap fans will be delighted to know that the debut of daytime diva Eva LaRue on The Young and the Restless is just around the corner. LaRue is playing the matriarch of the Rosales clan, and debuts as Mama Celeste on Wednesday, June 26.

She’s mom to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola (Sasha Calle), both of whom live very spicy lives. There’s no doubt that Celeste will have her hands full with her brood, the only question is what kind of mothering she’ll dole out. Is she a helicopter mom, a tiger mom, or something in between?

Rey is a big boy, but his life is somewhat adrift. After finding out his brother impregnated his wife, he’s now taken up with Sharon (Sharon Case) who is not exactly a bastion of calm in the storm.

Plus he’s gone from being a part of GCPD to being Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) watch dog, er, Deputy Dawg? Since Nick and Sharon are co-parents, there’s always the possibility of tension amid the love in the afternoon. Plus, Rey is having fits over Sharon’s other ex, Adam (Mark Grossman) hovering around the casa.

For her part, Lola is recuperating from a liver transplant, launching a master chef career, and living with married fiancée Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Explosive spoilers reveal that Celeste appears with the best of intentions, but expects to do the wedding planning for her little girl. This won’t go over well with Kyle, who’s earned the nickname, groomzilla.

And, Celeste is a beautiful woman, so she will no doubt be linked with someone in the near future. Mrs. Jack Abbott has a nice ring to it!

If the Rosales family members we have met so far are any indication, Celeste will not be a shrinking violet. The Rosales clan is full of life but sometimes are a little too much.

One thing is certain, having daytime legend Eva LaRue back on screen is a definite treat for soap fans!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.