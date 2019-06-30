The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea puts Adam in his place and Phyllis checks Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 1, 2019, reveal that penthouse living is full of action, intrigue, and angst.

Taking center stage is that comely couple, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Make that ex-couple. Adam thinks that having Chelsea back in Genoa City means that she’s his again.

She puts him in his place, which is definitely not beside her. When he says he wants to fetch Connor, she says nope, not going to happen.

Adam is dumbfounded. Chelsea explains she has a new life with a new husband and Connor has a new dad. She thought he was dead after all. But, when Adam asks if she loves the new Mr. Chelsea, she doesn’t exactly give a ringing endorsement. Uh oh!

Chelsea wants her life to stay as it is now, with Connor not even knowing that he’s a part of the Newman family. Hearing this, Adam vows that will never happen.

Chelsea is unmoved by his bravado and tells him they will never be together, leaving Adam looking like he just lost his puppy.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) tells Ana (Loren Lott) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) a story about Hilary improvising an episode of G.C. Buzz. What a gal!

They are packing up some of Hilary’s things to donate to the church. He tells Elena that he’s ready to move on, but is he telling the truth?

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) realizes Kevin (Greg Rikaart) was the one who kidnapped her when she smells his cheap cologne. She’s livid and vows to get to the bottom of things. Just then Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes by and spills that Chelsea’s in town. They take a moment to review the past, wherein he complains that Phyllis is the reason he and Chelsea are not together.

Impolitely, Phyllis reminds him that Adam was Chelsea’s true love. Ouch.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.