The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy is cut off, but who will take the reins?

The Young and the Restless fans are in for some fireworks the likes of which are usually seen one hot night in July! Billy’s (Jason Thompson) chickens will come home to roost, or should we say his gambling debts will come due, and the consequences that hit the fan will be epic, swift, and spectacular.

Last week, he confessed to his significant other about embezzling half a million dollars from Jabot and losing it all. That kind of wasteful spending won’t go unpunished.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has a plan though and asks Jack (Peter Bergman) for a quarter of a mil to start the process of bailing out Billy. Jack agrees with one condition — go to rehab!

Elsewhere the vultures are circling! Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will trade ideas about Billy’s woes, with Ashley trying to be compassionate while Kyle is more like a shark.

Sweet Traci (Beth Maitland) tries another tack and gets some advice from jailbird Lily (Christel Khalil) on how to handle loved ones who are lost. What she doesn’t yet realize is that she is about to step into the muck herself, like it or not!

Meanwhile, Billy gets a rude awakening when he discovers he’s locked of the computer system. Things go from bad to worse when he’s summoned to the boardroom!

There Ashley spills the beans about Billy’s embezzling from the company, but not everyone believes it. Until they realize that Kyle has proof. The assembled peeps take one look at Billy and call for a vote of no confidence.

Who will take over Jabot? It looks like Traci is the only logical choice as she is a blood Abbott. But we know this how? It was known for ages that Ashley was not John Abbott’s daughter, and the sordid truth about Jack’s parentage still has him reeling.

Does this mean a mystery person will step up to take control of Jabot? Stranger things have happened fans!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.