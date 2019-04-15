The Young and the Restless rumor: Victor’s hiding Adam in Las Vegas!

On The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) latest bombshell is epic. He’s got a firecracker up his sleeve and when the truth about his latest covert operation drops, shock waves hit Genoa City.

His latest lie to his family is fast unraveling and sounds like a whopper of a whale, but what in the world is the Mustache really up to?

In a juicy Friday cliffhanger (is there any other kind?) Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discovered that Victor is seeing a shrink — or is he?

Victoria was the first to smell something foul when, in Vegas, she was told by her one-nighter that he’s been gambling with her dad.

Victor told his family he’s away on business in New Zealand so this was incredible news.

Nonetheless, the truth is now out about how he is in Vegas and he’s involved with a psychiatrist. The million dollar question is why?

First off, we know the reason will hit with the force of a 9.5 on the Richter scale, a grade 4 tornado, and a tsunami all in one. Welcome back, Victor!

But who’s to say Victor is paying for sessions? It makes more sense that he’s gathering intel to use in a sneaky one-upmanship later. But to what end? Billy (Jason Thompson) is a gambling addict, is he planning to 86 him out of the water and Victoria’s life once and for all?

It would be sweet revenge especially since Billy has an engagement ring in his pocket.

Or, could Victor be suffering from DID? Maybe one of his alters is gambling in Vegas? Then again, he could be paying the shrink for someone else. But who could it be?

Ah, that’s right, Adam’s (Mark Grossman) back! After almost being burned to a crisp in the cabin fire, plus who knows what else he’s been up to since then, it makes sense that the guy could use a little help.

Whatever the reason for Victor’s duplicity is, he better be wearing some protective gear when he finally returns home because Nikki is out for blood saying, “That man has lied to me for the last time!”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.