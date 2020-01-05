The Young and the Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott memoir: Release date, pre-order information and more Always Young and Restless details

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott has been working on a memoir. Melody confirmed the news last spring via Twitter. revealing she was penning a tell-all about her extraordinary life in Hollywood.

New details have emerged regarding her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama. Amazon has listed Melody’s new tell-all as being released in hardcover on July 14, 2020.

Well, I guess the cat is out of the bag now! Can't wait for all of you to read it! Now you all know what I've been up to! ❤️❤️❤️📘💻🖨️ https://t.co/r3jnSMgikS — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) May 23, 2019

Yes, the release date is still months away, but there is some good news. Fans can pre-order their copy on Amazon today. It won’t make the time go by any faster, however, at least fans can seek comfort in knowing they will have a copy the second Melody’s memoir is released.

Although news of the release date is exciting, what fans want to know is what they can expect from Melody’s book.

It is pretty obvious, based on the title, it will focus on her 40-years in the daytime industry. Melody will take fans on her life journey to becoming the Hollywood icon she is today. Readers will be privy to some private behind the scenes moments on the CBS show.

Life has not been all glitz and glamour for Melody. She will get candid regarding her childhood that was far from blissful for the very first time. Melody’s childhood was troubled, as well as untraditional, full of cruelty and abuse. The actress dives into how violence plagued her as her grandmother was her manager, and men in the industry took advantage of her when she first started acting.

Melody is best known for playing Nikki Reed Newman on the CBS soap opera. However, she has also acted in her fair share of feature films with stars like Alfred Hitchcock and Clint Eastwood. The blonde beauty discusses the intensity of the business, as well as a daring getaway move that helped her gain control of her life and career.

There is no topic off-limits in her tell-all, including her almost 35-year marriage to The Bold and the Beautiful producer, Edward J. Scott. The happy couple share three daughters, Jennifer, Elizabeth, and Alexandra. Although Alexandra is from Melody’s relationship with make-up artist Carlos Yeaggy, Edward helped raise Alexandra and considers her his daughter too.

Melody Thomas Scott’s memoir will be released in a few months. The book sounds like it is going to be even juicer than the daytime drama Melody has called home for four decades.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.