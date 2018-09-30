The Young and the Restless’ Judith Chapman moving to Days of our Lives?

According to speculation, Days of Lives fans can look forward to a favorite actress returning to the canvas, as Judith Chapman moves back into the town of Salem. According to Soap Opera News, Chapman is already taping scenes, reportedly as Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) mother.

Yes, we know, Leo is supposedly dead, but could he really be alive and kicking, waiting to spring his next scam? Rumor has it that Leo is just waiting in the wings to team up again with that sleazy six-pack lawyer Ted (Gilles Marini), and this time around there will be third wheel — Leo’s mom.

Months ago, it was reported that Chapman would be busy taping dual roles prior to the end of the year. Now, other outlets are also reporting on Chapman’s daytime leap. If the speculation is correct, it won’t be the first time Chapman has appeared on the spectacular NBC sudser.

Prior to the latest reincarnation of Anjelica Deveraux by Morgan Fairchild, Chapman starred in the role during the 80s. The irony, of course, is that Chapman and Rikaart have recurring roles as mother and son on CBS’ The Young and the Restless where Chapman plays Gloria and Rikaart is Kevin aka the Chipmunk Bandit.

We see Kevin very occasionally, usually at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) behest since he is blackmailing him. Of course, Gloria mans the front desk at Jabot, where she gets to ogle the men and usually fail at wrangling dates and/or company perks (wink, wink!)

But at the moment, she could be in big trouble as Billy’s (Jason Thompson) partner in crime. She was the one who allowed a shady transfer of half a million dollars, of which Billy Boy promptly lost gambling, which led to an even uglier intervention!

Stay tuned soap fans, we may be in for a double treat if the speculation is correct!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.