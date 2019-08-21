The Young and the Restless: Five fast facts about Tyler Johnson

The Young and the Restless fans have gotten an eyeful of colorful Theo (Tyler Johnson) ever since he turned up in Genoa City, as a friend from Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) rowdy past. Now it appears the snake may be about to put down roots by extending his stay for a job.

If that’s the case, a few details about Theo’s uber-talented portrayer are in order! Tyler Johnson debuted as the erstwhile Theo, aka Coachella, in June and has gone on to make a sizzling impression in a short amount of time.

The Washington D.C. native made the leap to NYC as a teen to model for Abercrombie & Fitch and enroll at NYU. While living in New York, Johnson appeared on 30 Rock, Gossip Girl, and White Collar.

After graduating from NYU the handsome and talented gent relocated to Los Angeles where he continued to book acting gigs.

Johnson’s other acting credits include the films, The Killing, What Goes On, and Men in Black 3.

Johnson has several intriguing hobbies that keep him busy including riding motorcycles, playing the piano, rock climbing, and boxing.

Poor Theo, all he does is womanize, drink and party in his free time! That may all be about to change if wily and sneaky Theo has his way.

The brazen media guy has approached Devon (Bryton James) about running his company, Power Communications. There’s only one problem, that’s Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) job.

Devon said he will ask Mariah if she needs an employee, but it’s unlikely that the power monger will be content as a lackey.

In the meantime, Theo will no doubt delight in making Kyle’s life miserable. After his bestie kicked him to the curb in favor of his wife, he brought a blast from the past to town, Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) to kick up more trouble for Kyle.

Will Theo become a permanent fixture in Genoa City?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.