The Young and the Restless: Adrian and Zoe’s wild connection?

The Young and the Restless is gathering steam for an epic August sweeps payoff and what could be more tantalizing than conjuring up just what could and should happen to cap off the big event?

There is a lot to speculate upon, with the Kola wedding in progress and all sorts of interlopers intervening.

What do we know about Adrian and Zoe, two wild-cards from the bride and groom’s past? Could they have a sneaky connection? Neither one of them is welcomed warmly, and yet they pop up at the same time. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not!

Theo (Tyler Johnson) brings Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) to the party and Kyle (Michael Mealor) has a fit.

Adrian (Jay Montalvo) shows his face at the party and Lola (Sasha Calle) has a fit.

Wow, when the stars align, they go for it! Wouldn’t it be fun if Zoe and Adrian cross paths in the conga line and get the shock of their lives? Maybe they’re lovers from another time and place.

What would be even more entertaining is if they are lovers in this time and space!

Kola would burst at the seams if these two were double trouble and back in their lives. Of course, this is all just speculation, but it fits what little we know about them so far.

Adrian’s family hates him because he took off leaving Mama Celeste (Eva LaRue) to raise three kids. He’s been rumored to be a womanizer who gets up to no good, and Zoe fits the part of someone who likes to party and live on the edge.

Apparently, Theo, Kyle, and Zoe lived largely in NYC before she took it to the edge and needed to be bailed out. It’s not a stretch to believe she crossed paths with debonair Miami-based Adrian on the east coast and found a willing sugar daddy. Aye caramba!

Could these two drop a major mutual bombshell in Genoa City this week?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.