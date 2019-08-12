The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will cold feet stop Kola’s wedding?

Are The Young and the Restless fans ready for the wedding of the year? The invites have gone out and spoilers reveal that the happy couple makes it to the alter, but that doesn’t guarantee that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) make it official!

“I can’t believe Kyle’s getting married!” exclaims Traci (Beth Maitland) echoing the sentiments of half of Genoa City.

Is she spot on? An explosive video spoiler reveals that Kyle later moans, “I can’t do this, it’s got me scared to death!”

His sisters are aghast and Kyle looks miserable, but is he talking about wrangling with his necktie or committing to Lola?

That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we can spill a few juicy details. For starters, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) walks Lola down the aisle, apparently squashing rumors of an unwelcome appearance by their deadbeat dad. Then again, there’s always the reception to crash.

Alas, there’s also no sign of hunky Arturo (Jason Canela) in the crowd. But again, that doesn’t mean he can’t show up later, perhaps with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) in tow? That would be sure to frost Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) shorts while she is off again with Nate (Sean Dominic).

What about Mama Celeste (Eva LaRue)? Surely she would want to see her only daughter get hitched. Ironic isn’t it that at one time Genoa City was up to its ears in Rosales family members and now they’ve become almost extinct.

Hold onto your hats, Y&R fans, spoilers reveal that right before the wedding, vixen Summer (Hunter King) discovers Kyle’s sinister New York City secret. Will it be enough to stop the nuptials, or will she want to keep the juicy secret as future blackmail over her ex?

Don’t count out newbie Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) who may hold the key to Kola’s entire future together!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.