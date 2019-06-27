The Young and the Restless’ Eva LaRue returns to daytime in epic fashion

The Young and the Restless fans got their first glimpse of Eva LaRue as Mama Celeste Rosales yesterday when the character popped up to surprise her daughter Lola (Sasha Calle) who was celebrating a wedding shower.

LaRue slayed it in her return to daytime, but there’s just one problem. Viewers are going to have to get over the fact that she looks like she should be playing a Rosales sibling, not their mom!

The former model and beauty queen was a glowing vision and did not disappoint after having been gone from daytime for nearly a decade.

It looks like Celeste will be a force to be reckoned with. Lola was pleased to see her mom until she started to diss the lacy lingerie gifted to her by her friends. Spoilers indicate that she will want to take over the wedding planning from Lola’s fiancée Kyle (Michael Mealor) who is having a ball with the logistics.

She did apologize to Abby (Melissa Ordway) for the way her himbo son Arturo (Jason Canela) broke her heart.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold between Celeste and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Fans know that he helped to raise his siblings in the absence of their father, but there hasn’t been much said about Celeste’s influence.

Eva LaRue portrayed Dr. Maria Santos Grey on All My Children from 1993 to 1997, from 2002 to 2005, with a final appearance in 2011. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role.

Her film credits include RoboCop3, Ghoulies III, and Dancer and the Dame. She’s appeared on Fuller House, Criminal Minds, and in 2014, she took a star turn as herself on Gordon Ramsey’s fiery cooking show, Hell’s Kitchen.

Fun Fact: LaRue appeared on Santa Barbara in 1988 in 24 episodes.

Welcome back to daytime Eva!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.