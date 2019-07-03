The Young and the Restless: Catherine Bach returns as Chelsea’s mom

The Young and the Restless fans have been enjoying a flood of familiar faces return to the CBS sudser and there’s one more on the way!

Beautiful and talented Catherine Bach returns to the show this summer as complicated Anita Lawson, Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) con artist mom.

Wow, Chelsea is really upping the population of Genoa City with her return. In addition to Anita, viewers met her husband Calvin (John Burke) this week and soap vet Gordon Thomson will debut later this month, with a tie to Chelsea.

Thomson is playing Daryl Tulane, but as of yet, we have no idea who is in relation to Chelsea. Well, take that back, we know he’s not her husband. Is he a long lost daddy?

With Anita’s return, anything is possible. We haven’t seen the brunette bombshell for a while, and it will be wonderful to have her back on screen. Anita has her issues, like lying, cheating, and stirring the trouble pot with an oversized spoon. She does love her daughter and grandson, there’s no doubt about that.

Thomson debuts on Y&R on July 29 and Bach debuts on August 8. It would be surprising if there is not a connection between these two, but anything is possible on soaps. We last saw Anita in 2018, and no doubt, she has plenty of fresh drama to bring with her upon her return.

Until that time comes, fans will have learned much more about Calvin. Is he a good guy, a bad guy, does Chelsea really love him, or is he a convenient crutch? She is adamant that she wants him over Adam (Mark Grossman), but time will tell. And then, there’s Nick (Joshua Morrow) who’s always in the mix.

In the meantime, we have Bach’s return to look forward to, and no doubt Hurricane Anita will arrive packing a punch!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.