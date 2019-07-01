The Young and the Restless: Gordon Thomson cast as Daryl Tulane

The Young and the Restless fans will soon get more intel on Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) intriguing life away from Genoa City. Daytime drama veteran Gordon Thomson will appear on The Young and the Restless later this month, with a connection to the brunette vixen.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Thomson is set to portray Daryl Tulane. But, and this is a big but, who in the world he is in connection to Chelsea has not been divulged. Is her her new hubby? A sugar daddy? A manny? The possibilities are endless and ripe for speculative minds!

Thomson has a distinguished soap resume which includes a stint on The Young and the Restless. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize him as the long-ago lawyer who Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) hired in her custody battle for her young son.

On Ryan’s Hope, Thomson played Aristotle Benedict White, and he portrayed Walter on Days of our Lives, Hal Freeman on Passions, and A.J. Deschanel on Sunset Beach.

In the 1980s, the handsome and talented actor also played Adam Carrington on the nighttime soap Dynasty.

What kind of excitement will Thomson’s character bring to town when he debuts on July 29?

At the moment Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea are engrossed in an emotional tug of war. He wants her back, she wants nothing to do with him. She’s probably wishing right about now that his amnesia had stuck around a little longer.

Adam is fresh back to town after doing a stint as a pro gambler in Vegas after an ailing Victor (Eric Braeden) brought him back to wreak havoc on his family.

He is a determined guy and will not stop until he gets what he wants. Will this new character have a say in Adam’s intentions? Could Adam himself possibly know the new guy in town?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.