The Bold and the Beautiful star Courtney Hope guests on The Price is Right

We hope she never leaves her day job, but if she does, Courtney Hope is a shoo-in for The Price is Right. The Bold and the Beautiful actress debuted on the CBS game show this week, and she will also continue guesting on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8, and return for a final appearance on Thursday, October 10.

Based on her social media, the bubbly hostess with the mostest had a blast on the game show. One pic of her in a body-hugging red dress highlights her hourglass figure as she grandstands behind an excited winner.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Courtney Hope is the definite winner as her character Sally Spectra has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to a change-up in the romance department.

It looks like things are about to heat up in the coming days for the gorgeous red-headed designer.

A while back, Sally was unceremoniously dumped by her guy Wyatt (Darin Brooks) when his high school sweetheart Flo (Katrina Bowden) suddenly reappeared in his life. Wyatt’s head spun around so fast poor Sally was left mending a broken heart and disappeared from the canvas for a bit.

But they recently reconciled, and now it’s Flo who’s on the pavement. But if the writing on the wall is any indication, Wyatt may soon be tending to Flo who in all likelihood will be tapped to donate a kidney to her sick relative, Katie (Heather Tom).

Where will this leave Sally? She is a talented designer and is always working, so she’ll be plenty busy even if Wyatt plays nursemaid. It’s also possible she gets tangled in evil Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) web at Forrester again if she turns bitter and joins forces with the demented designer.

Fun fact: Courtney Hope voices the lead character, Jesse Faden, in the Remedy video game, Control.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.