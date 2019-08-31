The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Thomas wake up a changed man?

In a shocking Friday cliffhanger, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) struggled to open his eyes after his nasty fall from a steep cliffside. What are the chances that he wakes up a completely different person from the deranged psycho he once was?

There is no guarantee that Thomas is going to be the same after falling from a great height, literally and figuratively. In fact, it would be a surprise if something stunning wasn’t discovered concerning his condition while he is in the hospital.

Thomas was a pivotal player in the baby swap scandal, and there is no love lost between him and several characters, some of which harangued him while he lay unconscious in his hospital gown.

At this point, the only thing we know is that he seems to have recovered enough to the point that he’ll live. But in what condition?

Thomas needs a lot of redeeming if he is to stay on the canvas. Classic soap options would include a brain tumor, or DID, as ways of conveniently removing the character from any blame for his actions.

Then again, he could wake up with amnesia, or feign amnesia as a way of side-stepping his role in the cover-up.

That would give insipid Hope (Annika Noelle) a reason to stay in his orbit, by becoming his nursemaid. She’s already said he was trying to apologize when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) seemingly tossed him like a rag doll to the ocean’s edge.

What do you think will be the first words out of Thomas’ mouth—where am I, or who am I?

Don’t put it past him to put two and two together and come up with another master con to save his hide, especially with Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) hovering.

Do you think that Thomas should be himself to be punished, or should he have a medical excuse to excuse his ghastly behavior?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.