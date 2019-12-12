The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas uses Zoe to hurt Hope

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will be getting some major airtime in the coming days.

She has been in limbo since the truth about Beth was revealed, and Forrester Creations fired her. Zoe popped back up when she crossed paths with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and now, she is holed up in Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment.

It looks like Zoe will be back more on The Bold and the Beautiful next week. She is Thomas’ pawn in his plan to wrap Hope (Annika Noelle) around his finger.

To show the Logan girl that he is moving on, he sets up a dinner for Zoe. Remember, she attempted to move in on him while they spent time at Vinny’s, but Thomas turned her down because of his feelings for Hope.

Rumblings have surfaced that suggest that Zoe may be asked back to Forrester Creations in the wake of the fashion line showdown. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will get to see her model for one of the lines, but which will it be?

Liam (Scott Clifton) isn’t sure what to make of this with Thomas trying to weasel into Hope’s good graces. He is going to enlist some help to see what is going on, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is down to help.

These two want to know what is happening and if Thomas actually reformed or if he is suckering Hope in again by using her fashion line.

In case you’re wondering why or how Zoe will get her job back, rumors indicate she may be pivotal in getting information to Liam and Steffy about Thomas. Despite her part in keeping the secret about Beth being alive, it looks like forgiveness is in her very near future.

Will Thomas, who promised to get Zoe her job back, help her out, or is it Steffy that wavers and gives her a second chance?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.