The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas manipulates Hope and Liam warns him to back off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still very much interested in pursuing Hope (Annika Noelle). While she may have clouded judgment due to her guilt, those around her do not.

Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will get another round of Thomas making gestures toward Hope to regain her trust. He still believes that he can change her mind and get her to love him. With Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) in the middle, there is nothing to lose.

Liam (Scott Clifton) isn’t going to sit idly by and watch as Hope gets suckered into Thomas’ game. Things will become intense between these two as the Spencer boy promises to not let the Forrester heir get near his precious Logan girl.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is going to give Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) conditions before they can reconcile. She isn’t about to let Thomas back into her home and he can’t live somewhere his son isn’t welcome.

Thomas is going to sit back and enjoy the chaos that he has created around him. His father’s marriage is on the rocks because of him, and at this point, he would rather Ridge be with Shauna (Denise Richards) than Brooke.

Hope is going to be sucked in by Thomas. She isn’t going to go willingly though. Throughout the week, he will be making advances while her guard remains high. As Thomas uses work to draw Hope in, she may start to believe he can be redeemed.

As the holidays draw near, The Bold and the Beautiful is setting up more of the same with heightened drama. Will Thomas be able to rope Hope back into his arms as Liam watches?

Be sure to tune in and find out and see how it all goes down!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.