The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bridge remains front and center, Thomas continues to pursue Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise that more back and forth will happen as Bridge discusses their marriage and another duo pairs up to seek the truth.

Just when you thought there may be a break from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) bickering over Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle), more drama is on the way.

There will be a conversation about Bridge and the state of their marriage. Brooke has conditions she wants to be met, and Ridge isn’t ready to compromise. He knows how poorly Thomas has been treated by his wife and that will no longer be allowed.

Meanwhile, Shauna (Denise Richards) is ready to pounce on Ridge. The two have gotten close and her support for his son has been a driving force behind that. Their kiss was seen by Quinn (Rena Sofer), and now, Shauna wants more. Brooke is on to what is happening, and when she talked to her sisters about it, they agreed that her moves are calculated.

Thomas is going to push for Hope to spend more time at Forrester and work on the Hope for the Future line. He had designs made that were modeled for her in the hopes that she would get the desire to return. Instead, she revealed she wants to remain home with Beth more and work will take a backseat.

As truths and desires unravel, things in Los Angeles will be all over the place. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) need answers, especially about what went down between Hope and Thomas when the custody papers were signed and she thought she killed him. Neither trusts him, knowing how he likes to manipulate people around him.

Be sure to tune in next week and find out what Bridge decides to do.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.