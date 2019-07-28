The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam is stunned and Thomas wants Hope to snap out of it

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 29 tease that with August sweeps in the offing, some shocking developments are in store that you do not want to miss!

Of course, Mr. Mumbles, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), continues to wonder why he married Hope (Annika Noelle) when she doesn’t want to sleep with him.

Instead, she is fixated on her step-son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) who is part of the honeymoon. Of course, Thomas had the boy propose in the first place, so should he be surprised that she married him to be a mommy, not a wifey?

He tries to turn the conversation to a romantic mood, but Hope wants to go on and on about the boy. Maybe he should have one of those scintillating conversations that he likes to have with himself?

At the same time, Liam (Scott Clifton) has a word with an unexpected someone who has something surprising to say. The intel is about baby Beth, and it will make him wonder to say.

When Douglas spends time with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam he does what kids do and repeats something he heard someone else say. The more his dad tells him not to repeat it, the more he does, of course.

Douglas says that Beth is alive leaving Liam speechless. Out of the mouths of babes!

What does he say to such a crazy statement? Of course, he wants this to be true, but reason tells him otherwise. Still, he is suspicious knowing that Thomas is also keeping a secret. What will Liam decide to do to solve this perplexing mystery?

Do you think that the baby swap story could finally be winding down? Be sure to tune in and find out because the answer may surprise you!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.