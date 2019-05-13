The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie enlists Shauna to bait Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that things with one family are going to take a dramatic turn. Viewers have been waiting for the big reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is raising Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby. Unfortunately, that is still dragging out.

With Flo (Katrina Bowden) being a Logan, the women have also welcomed her mom Shauna (Denise Richards) into their family. Of course, that comes with perks. This week, demands will be made of the newly-implanted Vegas woman — but will she come through?

Bill (Don Diamont) proposed to Katie (Heather Tom) a few weeks ago, and now, she is reconsidering the answer she gave. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is pushing her sister to give her ex-husband and baby daddy another chance. Katie is thinking about the life she could have but wonders if she can trust Bill after spotting him lunching with Shauna.

Obviously, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that was a chance meeting. Bill didn’t call Shauna for a lunch date, they were just in the same place. Katie didn’t know that though, and now, she is going to devise a plan to see where Bill’s loyalties lie.

In the weekly preview video from The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie is seen talking to Brooke and Shauna. She intends to enlist the new girl to try and get in the sack with Bill in order to see if he really loves her and if she can truly trust him. What in the world could go wrong? Absolutely everything!

It looks like Bill is going to take the bait Shauna lays out and the two may hook up. Katie appears to be listening in another room, and that is going to end badly for everyone involved. Keep in mind, Shauna and Bill did sleep together in Vegas because there was a possibility that Flo may have been his.

This week is going to be intense as May sweeps is kicking things into high gear. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will watch as Katie sabotages her chances with Bill by enlisting Shauna to be a decoy. Will there be a bounce back for Katie, or will he decide that his new lady will be a long-term endeavor?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.