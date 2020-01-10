The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Shauna and Flo return causing quite a stir

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise more than just the appearance of Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). This triangle has dominated over the last several months, but there is more coming.

Hope is going to confide in Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about what she believes may have happened between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam. Thomas has successfully planted doubt in her mind regarding the Steam relationship.

Both Katie (Heather Tom) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) will be back next week. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Logan lady is going to make a special request.

Could this be about Flo? Remember, she donated her kidney so that Katie could live. She was in dire shape, and there were no other options on the table.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is going to be stuck in a hard place. He has plans to marry Sally (Courtney Hope), but that isn’t in the cards. With Flo back now, he is going to have to choose which woman he wants.

It looks like his high school sweetheart will be the winner, but don’t expect the fashion designer to throw in the towel that easily.

There will be more of Shauna (Denise Richards) next week on The Bold and the Beautiful as well. Even though Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) appear to be trying to reconcile, she is not going to let go of the feelings she developed for the Forrester designer.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be going head to head on Shauna’s behalf, which will be sure to cause a lot of drama.

As The Bold and the Beautiful gears up for February sweeps, a lot is happening with relationships on the show. Will Steam reunite? Will Bridge be over for good?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.