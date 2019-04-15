The Bold and the Beautiful news: Darin Brooks and wife Kelly Kruger are expecting first child

Darin Brooks and his wife Kelly Kruger have exciting news to share with soap fans. The couple who was married back in 2016 and they are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple met back in 2010 and tied the knot just six years later. According to People, Darin and Kelly had been trying to have a baby for roughly a year and now, they are excited about the impending arrival.

When is Kelly Kruger due?

It was revealed that Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks will welcome their little one in September. At this point, they do not know the sex of the baby but they do plan to find out. This is something both are looking forward to in the coming months.

Right now, Darin is starring as Wyatt on The Bold and the Beautiful. Kelly reprised the role of Mac on The Young and the Restless and will be starring in a new Hallmark movie set to debut in May titled, From Friend to Fiance.

CBS connection

Earlier this year, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood gave birth to a baby boy. She kept her pregnancy hidden for quite a while before the announcement was made. Currently, she is on maternity leave from The Bold and the Beautiful but will be returning soon.

Now. Darin Brooks will be the latest soap star from The Bold and the Beautiful to have a little one this year. Kelly Kruger is also a part of the CBS daytime family, bringing the connection to a network affair.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.