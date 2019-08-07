Is William deVry leaving General Hospital? What will happen with Julian Jerome?

General Hospital could be about to lose a bistro barkeeper if the handsome gent decides to pull up stakes with someone he cares about.

After recent events, fans are wondering if William deVry leaving General Hospital. And if so, what will happen with Julian Jerome?

It all centers on Kim (Tamara Braun) and her unstable state of affairs. She has been up and down since the death of her son Oscar (Garren Stitt). Of course, she is devastated, and her grief has been getting the best of her in more ways than one.

Physically, she’s sometimes unable to breathe. She tried to date rape her ex to create a new version of Oscar. When she was scattering his ashes, she nearly had a breakdown. Of course, grief is a powerful emotion and her reactions are understandable, except for the drugging thing. Even she can see that that was way over the top and out of line.

This week, she informed Julian that she feels she must leave town to get away from it all. Julian tells her that he will try to support her any way he can.

She explained that she needs more than that, she needs to get away from all of the memories and reminders. Fans have thought for a while now that Kim would leave Port Charles, so there’s no surprise there.

But what was unexpected was Julian’s response. Would he leave right along with her?

It sure seems that way!

In the end, he asked her if she would consider letting him go with her, wherever that may be. Kim said yes, and they appeared to seal the deal with a kiss.

Do you think that this means Julian and Kim are about to exit the canvas? He’s been involved with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) pretty heavily, but maybe he’s ready to move on after all?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.