Is Wayne Brady returning to The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have a lot to process after Tuesday’s episode in which the baby switch plot sure looked as if it is about to reach a merciful end. Where does this leave the doctor at the center of the nefarious switch?

Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) was the demented doctor who told Lope their precious baby had died and instead sold her to cover his gambling debts. He left soon after performing the bad, bad, deed, but like a bad penny is he about to pop back up to pay the piper?

There is a ton of speculation going on that he indeed must have his comeuppance for such a devious act. He’s currently laying low, but could his medical license be about to be permanently suspended and the con artist left to rot in a jail cell?

The events of this week seem to confirm that the truth is about to come out after a long, winding, and tortuous path to revelation.

Douglas has been saying that Beth is alive, with the adults around him poo-pooing the notion. Of course, he knows this is true because he overheard his malicious dad Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) say it.

On Tuesday, he was in with baby Beth when Liam walked in in slow motion, a sure storytelling sign that something momentous was about to happen!

When Liam told the tot, “That’s Phoebe,” he responded with, “that’s baby Beth,” and later said, “Phoebe is baby Beth.”

Poor Liam was left gobsmacked (more than usual), and yet it, definitely appeared that he was putting two and two together in his mind. If he’s honest with himself he will recognize that Douglas is correct.

Does this mean the end of this seemingly never-ending plot is in sight, along with the vision of a returned Reese?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.