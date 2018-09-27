General Hospital’s Genie Francis returns Friday: Is Laura Ryan’s first victim?

General Hospital fans have reason to rejoice! After several months away, the incomparable Genie Francis returns to our screens as Laura Spencer Collins this Friday, September 28, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It will be a bit of a cliffhanger situation, as her appearance will be brief, with her full-blown return scheduled for next Monday, October 1.

Still, any Laura sighting is an exciting one for fans. But Laura’s return may not be so good for her own health. Will she fall victim to evil Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom)? It sure seems that way!

A suspenseful spoiler video shows Laura’s return home to a stunned Ryan, aka Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). The serial killer opens the door, and exclaims, “Laura!” just before the beautiful blonde grabs and kisses him. Shocked, Ryan pulls away and says, “what, you’re back already?”

Poor Laura doesn’t know how to react, and replies, “Wow not really the warm welcome I was expecting!” Ryan bluffs and says that he’s just surprised, to which Laura responds, “I didn’t think you’d mind if I came home early.”

Coming to his shocked senses, Ryan tells his “wife” to come to give him a hug, which she does, but the quizzical look on her face shows that she senses something is off.

Ryan alleviates her suspicions by telling her he’s had a bad day, and she realizes that must be what’s wrong.

Still, what happens next will blow your socks off! Laura explains to Ryan that Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel) is feeling better and gave her the go-ahead to come on home.

Laura is stone cold tired after her flight and when Ryan brings in her luggage she tells him that she hasn’t had time to alert her daughter Lulu (Emme Rylan) that she’s home.

With a devious look in his eye, Ryan responds, “I’m the only one who knows you’re here?”

Uh oh! This does not sound or look good for Laura! She has no idea that Ryan is masquerading as his twin, Laura’s husband Kevin.

Everyone thinks that evil serial killer Ryan is dead, the victim of a gruesome fire. In actuality, Kevin pulled Ryan to safety 20 years ago and has been trying to rehabilitate him ever since.

Until Ryan got the upper hand a few weeks ago and conked psychiatrist Kevin over the head and ran like Forrest Gump straight out of the sanitarium and straight back to Port Charles.

General Hospital fans know that Laura left her hubby back in January to tend to Spencer in Europe. The poor boy broke both of his legs, and Grandma Laura wanted to be there to help him mend.

The reality behind Francis’ exit was even more dramatic. In fact, showrunners declined to renew the legendary actress’s contract, and her character was shipped off causing fans to go ballistic.

Social media was set on fire by angry viewers, petitions calling for her return were circulated, and in the end, the Emmy award-winning actress and the show finally reached a contract agreement, which resulted in her fall return.

Will Laura be Ryan’s first victim? Tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.